After having fantastic weather over the weekend, rain chances return the next few days. Although we’re not expecting washout type weather or widespread rain chances, there may be an isolated storm or two for parts of the area from time to time.

Tomorrow, most of the area stays dry, however there may be a spot shower or storm for parts of Worcester County, Western Mass, as well as southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Tuesday appears to be the highest chance for rain, with a few scattered storms possible in the afternoon.

After that, dry weather moves back in the forecast until Friday evening where more storms are possible.