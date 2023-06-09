It’s like Deja Vu again this morning talking about the same area of low pressure we’ve been talking about all week. It’s been here since the weekend and just will not move away from New England! It’s back again today and will touch off another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. I think today will be the wettest day that we’ve seen this entire week, with most of us seeing some form of shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

The showers will start to pop up by late morning already, with showers and storms filling in for most of the afternoon and evening.

Not only are the showers and clouds back today, so are the cooler temperatures. We should be in the middle 70s this time of year, but we will be stuck in the middle 60s again today. This is pretty par for the course so far this June. Aside from the first two days of the month when we had 80s and 90s, most of the month has been dominated by the cooler temperatures.

Thankfully we have some warmer air to talk about this weekend along with more sunshine as well. The storm will slowly pull away from us, slowly improving our weekend one day at a time. Saturday will still feature a spotty shower or storm with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday will be even warmer and finally bring us sunny skies!

The Saturday storm chance is very isolated, so I wouldn’t worry too much about it. If you do have outdoor plans, I don’t think it’s worth cancelling but maybe to have a plan to duck inside for 10-15 minutes as the shower or storm passes. In general I think the better chance of seeing a shower or storm Saturday will be on the 95 Corridor and closer toward the coast.

If you’re getting away this weekend, the Cape and White Mountains are both looking decent. Both days have a higher rain chance Saturday than Sunday but the weekend is not a total washout in either location.