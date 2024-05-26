For the rest of your Sunday, we cannot rule out isolated showers and thunderstorms during the evening hours. Overnight, it’s more of a risk for an isolated sprinkle or light shower. Overnight lows will drop to the mid to the upper 50s.

Tomorrow, during the morning, there may be some isolated sprinkles around the very cloudy skies.

In the afternoon, that escalates to an isolated shower or downpour, and in the evening that chance skyrockets into likely downpours and thunderstorms.

Generally, most of us will pick up a quick 1-2 inches from those storms.

Thankfully, the greatest severe weather risk is to our southwest, but I don’t want to rule an isolated stronger storm Monday night.

Apart from not being a good beach day due to the clouds, spotty showers during the day, and downpours later, high temperatures won’t be warm at all. Highs inland will reach the upper 60s and low 70s, while coastal temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s.