The Fourth of July won’t be a washout like today, but there is still the chance of spotty showers.

Sunday morning will still be overcast with patchy mist/drizzle. It looks like the mist/drizzle ends in the early afternoon, and there may even be peeks of sun. Those peeks of sun will give us enough fuel to pop-up a couple of downpours between 3-6 PM. After that, things begin to dry out and the evening is mainly cloudy. Overall, an improvement from Saturday. You can get in a cookout in the afternoon, as long as you don’t mind dodging a quick 10-15 shower.

Temperatures start in the mid and upper 50s, and the we get into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

It will be cool and mainly cloudy for the fireworks around 10:30PM on the Boston Common. Winds are light, and it will be dry.

The system that brought the gloomy and rainy weather finally moves out on Monday. Hopefully you have the day off because we will have great weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s.

Just like that we jump back into the low 90s on Tuesday, and it is humid. Skies are partly sunny and there is chance of an evening thunderstorm. It remains humid on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. The unsettled weather returns to end the week with scattered showers both Thursday and Friday.