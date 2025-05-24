We continue with day-to-day improvements with the forecast! Some of us south of the Mass Pike woke up to sunshine. We’ll have a lot of clouds today with the chance for spotty showers. This morning a few light showers continue to break apart. This afternoon and evening, showers will be more isolated.

Festival goers had the ponchos on at Boston Calling last night. I don’t think you’ll need that for the isolated shower chance this evening. Tomorrow’s weather will likely be the pick of the three-day festival. That’s if you don’t mind the breeze. It’s a dry day with sun and clouds. Highs reach the low 60s tomorrow.

As we continue with these improving conditions, Memorial Day will bring more sunshine and milder temperatures. We’ll have sunshine in the morning. Clouds fill in for the afternoon with the chance for sprinkles. High temperatures are seasonably mild in the upper 60s. A light wind will allow sea breezes to develop and keep temperatures on the coast in the low 60s.

Next week temperatures reach the 70s! Rain stays away until Thursday into Friday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black