If you were up early, you got to see some sunshine to start! Clouds took over and now we have showers moving in.

Temperatures won’t budge much from where we’ve been this morning in the low/mid 50s.

The wind will be breezy to gusty out of the west at times today. It’ll make it feel cooler for you under the cloud cover with raindrops mixed in.

Tomorrow morning we start off in the low 40s. It’ll be a sunny start, so enjoy it! Once again, clouds will take over through the day. Our highs will be in the upper 50s/low 60s with a slight breeze. An area of low pressure will head east of the Great Lakes region and bring us rain toward the late afternoon/evening. Downpours and thunder are possible with this system.

The rain is out of here by sunrise for Marathon Monday!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black