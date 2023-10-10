Some classic October air has settled in over the last couple of days and will continue over the next several days. With the seasonable air today, we’ll see a mix of clouds and some sun, and a few spotty showers. Not all towns get wet, and showers that do pop up are generally brief.

Temps are a bit higher tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

While Friday ends the workweek dry, we’ll likely start to see wet weather move back in some time over the weekend. The highest chance for rain looks to be late Saturday, through Sunday, with a chilly ocean breeze kicking in, holding temps in the 50s.