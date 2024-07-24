We had a few isolated showers yesterday and that will be the same case for today and tomorrow. There will definitely be more dry hours than wet the next couple of days, but both today and tomorrow could see an isolated shower or storm. Today that chance is for a shower and it’s possible nearly all day. Tomorrow could see a rumble of thunder and that chance moves to the second half of the day. Dry weather moves in behind it and prevails for the weekend.

Clouds will hang tight through much of the day as well. A little hint of sun is possible, but overall I’d call it a cloudy day. With the clouds, an onshore wind, a few isolated showers and the humidity, temperatures will struggle to make much progress this afternoon. We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s and most of us will only make it to the lower 70s this afternoon. We should be in the lower 80s this time of year, but with the sticky humidity, it won’t really feel like a chilly day.

There’s an area of low pressure off to our south that is trying to push northward, and with that low pressure is a warm front. That warm front won’t come into play today, but it will tomorrow as it brings our temperatures back closer to average.

We’ll see a bit more sun Thursday and while we again could see a few isolated storms, isolated would be the key word and they’d be during the afternoon and evening so a majority of your Thursday will be dry. In fact, for many of us Thursday will be dry in general.

Behind that low pressure is a sunny and drier air mass that will move in for Friday and set up shop for the weekend! Sun comes back and humidity falls off on Friday! While temperatures climb through the weekend, the humidity will not, and stays comfortable for both Saturday and Sunday. If you have beach plans for the weekend, it’ll be a nice weekend for it, just know both weekend days are likely to feature a sea breeze and keep temperatures in the 70s to near 80°.