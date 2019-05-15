Spotty Showers To End the Week, Warm-Up Through the Weekend

We finally saw the return of some sunshine today with a few breaks in the cloud cover.

High temperatures stretched into the upper 50s and we can expect those to stick around through this evening if you’re planning on heading to Fenway. It will not be nearly as cold as last night’s game, but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles by the last inning.

Overnight, temperatures slip into the mid to upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower cannot be ruled out.

As we look ahead to the rest of the work week, we have more dry times than wet, but still cannot rule out showers both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler at the coast with highs into the 50s at the coast, 60s inland.

Friday almost a mirror image of Thursday, but with a few more shower chances, but certainly not a washout!

Thursday is an isolated shower chance under mostly cloudy skies while Friday features scattered showers (40% chance) under mainly cloudy skies.

With showers during the week, that typically means a drier pattern by the weekend, and that is what we’re going with into Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is dry under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures Saturday morning start off a little chilly, but the May sun-angle by late morning into the early afternoon will certainly warm us up. High temperatures on Saturday will stretch to near 70°! More clouds stroll in for the second half of the weekend, but it will still be seasonable with highs into the upper 60s.

Shower chances return Monday, followed by seasonable conditions through the middle of the next work week.