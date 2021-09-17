Mostly cloudy skies kick off this Friday morning with many locations dry for the morning commute. Although many are dry, not all are as a few isolated showers pivot from the Islands this morning, farther north and west into Southeast Mass. By midday into the afternoon, a few isolated showers will be possible for much of eastern and central Mass, but they are few and far between, so do expect more dry stretches than wet ones. Temps today hover around 70 with mostly cloudy skies and that east wind.



Tonight is a bit damp with patchy drizzle and scattered showers overnight, with the highest rain chance near the coast, especially across Southeast Mass. That cloud cover and dampness linger into tomorrow morning, but rain chance go down after sunrise and clouds break for sun mid morning to lunch from northwest to southeast. Clouds linger longest across the Cape and Islands. As sunshine breaks out, temps jump up, 75-80 inland, 70-75 near the coast. It’ll be muggy too with dew points in the upper 60s.





As a cold front runs through tomorrow evening, a few isolated showers pop up between 6-8pm outside 495 and between 8-11pm across eastern Mass. They’ll be brief. Behind the front, humidity crashes for Sunday, allowing for a very pleasant second half of the weekend.



Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday offers some of September’s finest… 70s to near 80 by day, 50s by night. Dry too.