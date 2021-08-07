Sunday is not a washout, but because we are in between two system we can’t rule out the chance of a few storms.

It is likely that areas south of the Pike wake up to overcast skies, and areas north of the Pike could have filtered sunshine. We’ll go back and forth between clouds and sun throughout the day. Temperatures are already near 80 at 9AM. Highs reach into the mid 80s inland, and an afternoon sea breeze will keep the coast in the low 80s.

There’s a cold front that stalls just north of us and a low pressure system south of the area. With the two systems creating some instability in the atmosphere there could be a few storms, especially in the afternoon.

That low pressure system south of the area will still be bothering us on Monday. It will keep the high, thin clouds around throughout most of the day, and it also gives us the chance of showers in southeast Massachusetts. It will be another humid day with highs near 80º.

The humid air is here to stay for the next several days. Dew points will be in the mid and upper 60s through Tuesday, and then they increase into the low 70s on Wednesday.

Tropical air is around from mid-week until Friday. It is also hot with highs in the low 90s. With the heat and humidity there will be isolated storms on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front arrives late on Friday. We’ll see scattered thunderstorms ahead of it on Friday afternoon.