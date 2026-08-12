It’s been an eventful day with our partial solar eclipse happening earlier this afternoon! Thankfully, Mother Nature allowed us to see the 16% coverage we had at our max. As for the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower tonight? That’ll be a little tougher.

We’re looking at an approaching area of low pressure that will drive a few clouds as, and eventually some showers and storms, largely after midnight. They will be very isolated, but they will make it slightly more of a challenge to see the Perseids compared to the ease of eclipse-viewing today.

We could also see a little overnight haze due to wildfire smoke from the fires burning in the PNW. That smoke would not be nearly as heavy as what we saw from the Canadian fires last month. Just something to be aware of.

Showers and storms linger through Thursday. It won’t be a washout, and precipitation won’t be widespread. But we will have spotty showers and storms throughout the day… mainly in the late afternoon/early evening.

Otherwise, we’ll have temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Not too bad for this time of year. Humidity will increase a bit, but still be rather manageable with dew point temperatures largely in the 60s.

After low pressure leaves us on Thursday night, the forecast looks fantastic. Friday will be mostly sunny and dry, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s– right around average for this time of year! We’ll stay mostly sunny with similar numbers on Saturday as well, making for a stellar start to the weekend!

Humidity will drop during that time as well!

Sunday starts out mainly sunny and dry, but clouds increase throughout the day as our next system moves in. This will drive a few showers and storms, largely in the evening and overnight. We could see a few lingering showers on Monday morning, though precipitation looks like it will taper off by Monday afternoon.