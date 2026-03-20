10:46am this morning, the vernal equinox is upon us, marking the start of astronomical Spring, and Spring, it shall feel like this afternoon. After starting the morning off in the 30s, it won’t be hard for many locations to crack the 50 degree mark this afternoon, allowing for a solid day overall. Spring showers in the mix too? Yup, after 5pm, we’ll track some showers dropping in from northwest to southeast, so if you’re heading out this evening, keep the umbrella handy. It’ll get breezy this afternoon too.

Clouds linger into tomorrow morning, but part ways by midday, allowing for a nice Saturday overall. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with highs a few degrees either side of 50 and a dry day overall.

Sunday’s forecast is for spotty rains/snow showers early across northern MA/NH and more scattered showers for all in the afternoon. Temps run in the 40s to near 50. Colder air drains in Sunday night into Monday, allowing for some wet snow to mix in. Monday will be chilly with temps stuck in the 30s to around 40.