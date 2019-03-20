Spring Arrives Today… Storm Arrives Tomorrow

After a chilly start to this Wednesday morning, temperatures will warm up this afternoon quite nicely thanks to a southwest breeze and a decent deal of sunshine. Highs top off in the upper 40s to low 50s. That southwest wind will keep it cooler at the south coast, and will likely be light enough for localized sea breezes to kick on in along the coast too. So highs may near 50 in Boston, then fade back into the mid 40s. Spring officially arrives at 5:58PM and tonight we have our 3rd Supermoon in a row and the last one of the year.

Temps tomorrow don’t change much, but more clouds work in and a breeze from the southeast develops in the afternoon and becomes gusty in the evening along the coast.

The southeast breeze keeps the air in place on the milder side Thursday night, and that means the next storm is mainly rain for many of us. That rain will be locally heavy overnight Thursday/early Friday morning before tapering to showers during the day Friday. If the storm track is far enough east, by Friday, some wet snow could even work into the Worcester Hills. It’ll be more likely across the Berkshires, but worth watching for Friday. With tides astronomically high, we’ll also watch the potential of minor coastal flooding with high tide just after midnight (12:40am Friday). Friday afternoon and evening will feature a gusty west wind kicking up, gusting past 40mph late Friday and on Saturday.

Saturday looks chilly, but dry. Milder on Sunday.

Have a good day.

