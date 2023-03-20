The vernal equinox arrives at 5:24pm today as the sun will be positioned directly over the equator. The equinox marks the start of astronomical Spring, although, sometimes, the weather says otherwise. We do start off with a chill this morning as temps kick off this Monday morning in the 20s and a bit of a breeze drop early morning wind chills into the teens to low 20s. At least it’s clear!



The wind today is lighter compared to yesterday as gusts push 20-25mph. Breezy, yes, but again, not as strong as yesterday. In addition, the wind is out of the southwest, and that’ll allow for a bit of a warm-up as highs head into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Not too shabby!

How about the first full day of Spring tomorrow? It’ll feel like Spring as temps climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a partly sunny skies. Winds will be light enough, that localized sea breezes will kick in at the coast. Enjoy!

The forecast remains above average through the end of the week, but will turn unsettled at times. Showers are possible Thursday and we’ll likely have a cold rain/mix in here Saturday afternoon/Saturday night.



