7Weather- The mild weather is here to stay this week. We go back to reality this weekend with temperatures closer to average.

Tuesday starts chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s. Most locations get up into the mid and upper 50s at lunch time, but then an onshore wind kicks in and drops temperatures along the coast. Inland spots make it into the low 60s.

There will be more clouds than sun with a few showers arriving late in the evening after 8 PM.

Wednesday has sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Once again a light onshore wind keeps the coast cooler.

It looked like a low pressure system to our south was going to miss us for St. Patrick’s Day, but now the northern edge of it reaches us. This means there will be lots of clouds around with the chance of a few showers in the afternoon. It still looks mild with highs in the upper 50s.

Once we get rid of the low pressure that passes by Thursday, we clear up on Friday and highs jump into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wet weather arrives Saturday and we drop into the upper 40s. Sunday gradually clear up and it is cool in the upper 40s.