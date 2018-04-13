I hate to say it… but this may be our one “spring fling” day for April. Around noon, BOS temp made it up to 66° (before the seabreeze kicked in) – which is the warmest temp for BOS since those “warm summer days of February.” :c) I hope you had a moment to step outside and soak it all in, because it’s “one and done.”

I wish the weekend forecast was better. I had a really awkward encounter with a hostess at a restaurant last night when she tried to tell me it was going to be 75° on Saturday. I made a really stinky face (I’m pregnant and honest to a fault) and said, “ummm… I don’t want you to be disappointed. I wouldn’t plan on that.” She probably thought I was just being a jerk, but I really was trying to help her out. Big changes are on the way for the weekend – as early as tomorrow afternoon when our temps fall from the low 50s to the low 40s by evening:

And Sunday is just yuck. The cold air is back with us in a big way. However, with an onshore wind, it will be difficult to get temps too far below 40° (temp of the ocean water). On the other hand, it is quite cold upstairs. So we’ll have drizzle and even sleet pellets through the day on Sunday – maybe even bringing the potential of slick spots to the higher terrain well inland. That’s where a Winter Weather Advisory is posted from 8pm Sat – 7pm Sun. (WHAAA??) Hard to get anything to freeze on paved surfaces – especially treated roads. Still, the potential is there.

Marathon Monday isn’t looking much better. Take a look at weather for the past few marathons:

This year will be much like 2015: A super soggy sock situation. It’s less than ideal for spectators – and for runners. But then again, these runners are #BostonStrong! Start in Hopkinton will be raw, in the low 40s with a head wind. Eventually approaching 50° as runners come into Boston, likely soaked but smiling and victorious!

Looks like a good 1-2″ of rain is on the way Monday. April showers will hopefully, eventually bring May flowers.