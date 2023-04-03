As went move into the month of April it seems as if we’ve turned a corner on the seasons and spring has arrived. I say this because even our “cool” days are just that, cool. It’s not the bitter cold stuff anymore. Average highs have climbed to the low 50s now and that’s where we found ourselves today.

We have a lot of mild and even warm air in the forecast. We’ll have another mild day tomorrow with temperatures hitting 60°… at least inland. We will have a pretty sharp sea breeze tomorrow that will keep the coastal temperatures near 50°. Then, all of us tap into the cool air on Wednesday. In fact, Wednesday is a pretty raw day. Temperatures will stay in the low 40s, we’ll have an onshore wind, and drizzle or a light shower all day long. But we’ll snap out of it quickly and have a shot at 70° or more by Thursday!

Rain chances will also increase the next few days but no day is a total washout. Tuesday will have a few spotty showers mainly north of the Mass Pike. Wednesday is not really rain showers, just more of a damp, drizzly day. Finally, Thursday will push a cold front through along with a line of showers in the afternoon and evening. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder!

Thursday will bring our first shot at 70° of the year! This is not out of the ordinary, however, as our average first 70° for Boston is actually past us — April 2nd. We get that April 2nd date by lining up all the dates of our first 70° each year and chopping away at both ends (the earliest and latest) until we meet in the middle at April 2nd.

Another sign of spring of course is the pollen! If you’re an allergy sufferer then you know this all too well, especially the tree pollen right now. Those counts have really started to spike. We were high today, but with more clouds and rain chances the next couple of days we’ll drop that down to the moderate category.

And some areas, mainly south of Boston, are starting to “leaf out”. That means the earliest leafing trees (generally lilacs and honey suckles) are starting to show the first signs of leaves. That doesn’t mean a full leaf, but rather they’re starting to pop and thus… pollen! Boston is about 9 days ahead of schedule this year.