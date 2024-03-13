While there still was a gusty breeze yesterday, the wind wasn’t quite as strong and with temps running into the mid to upper 50s, it was a solid mid March day overall. Today, we build upon that nice weather.



The wind today will be a lot lighter, in fact, light enough that the sea breeze easily kicks in, keeping it a bit chillier along the coast. Meantime inland, temps rise up to near 60 as partly sunny skies win out.

Tonight, more clouds slide in with a few spotty sprinkle or isolated shower, but much of the time is dry. Additionally, any spritz of rain out there will be long gone by daybreak tomorrow.

Tomorrow, the peak of the mild air slides in, producing highs in the mid 60s inland. Once again, the sea breeze kicks in along the coast, keeping it much cooler near the shore. Overall, it’ll be another beautiful day to get outside.



The pattern turns unsettled Thursday night, into Friday, as showers move in. Saturday looks mainly dry before another round of showers head in here on Sunday.