Remember last week when it seemed as though we went straight from winter weather into summer heat and humidity? Well, spring is back in the forecast this week.

Despite the lack of sunshine today, high temps were still able to make it into the 60s (and even close to 70 for warmer spots like Norwood & Bedford). While many of us missed out on the showers through the bulk of the day, the wet weather is now moving through the area for the rest of this evening. Rain will taper around midnight tonight, and we’ll be left with clouds and fog through tomorrow morning. Be sure to check in with the Today in New England team tomorrow to check the conditions before heading out the door (fog could be locally dense). Fog and clouds will linger the longest for the Cape & islands, but the rest of us are in for more afternoon sunshine.

Temps are tricky for tomorrow – and will be dependent upon your location. With an onshore breeze, if you’re within about 20 miles of the coastline, temps will be stuck in the 50s tomorrow afternoon. Though, if you’re west of the 1-95 corridor, you can look for highs in the low to mid 60s. It’s that “cooler coast” that plagues the 7Day forecast this time of year. It’s just how spring is in New England, and it’s a similar story for the next several days ahead.

It’s a quiet and dry week ahead – and we won’t track another chance of showers until Friday. Though, it doesn’t look like a washout whatsoever – just a few spot showers moving through for the end of the work week.

Have a great week ahead! – Bri