After a chilly Sunday, a warm up is in the forecast this week, with temperatures expected in the 50s for a few days.

Monday will start with a weak frontal system moving through the area, that may produce a rain or snow shower early in the day.

By the afternoon, sunshine returns to the forecast with temperatures rising quickly into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday is expected to be even warmer, with most locations reaching the mid 50s!

On Wednesday a storm approaches the area from the west, with showers expected on and off throughout the day. However, it’s not until Thursday do temperatures fall back to seasonable conditions.