It’s a beautiful start to our Presidents Day and the nice weather will be sticking around for the rest of the day with highs into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies (it will be a touch cooler along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands due to the southwesterly wind off the cooler ocean waters).

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds with lows similar to this morning, only dipping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow, the clouds thicken ahead of our next system that will bring rain showers around the evening commute (so the bulk of our day will be dry). Embedded moderate to heavy rain pushes in Tuesday night before those showers push off the coast and we’re left with drier conditions for Wednesday (aside from a few rain drops in the early morning). About a half an inch to an inch of rainfall is expected.

The cold front lags behind that system, allowing for a surge of warmth for our area before that cold swings through which means Wednesday will be the warmest on that 7-day with highs in the mid 60s!

It’s back to feeling like winter Thursday with highs into the mid 30s under partly sunny skies.

Friday is also cold, but with another system sliding in, this could mean snow to a messy mix. The track and where the warm front lines up will dictate the outcome for either more snow or more messy mix. Stay tuned to 7news for the latest changes to that forecast.

That system should clear the region for next weekend, but the cold air will still be with us with highs in the 30s.