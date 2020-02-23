Spring-Like Start to Week, A Bit Unsettled Mid-Week

7Weather- A high pressure keeps us sunny to start the week, but then it becomes a bit unsettled mid-week.

Monday will be another spring-like day! Skies are mostly sunny and highs reach into the 50s and 60s. It will be breezy at times with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Clouds move into the region Monday evening, and stick around for some time. There could be a few peeks of sun Tuesday, but most of the day is mostly cloudy. It’s still mild, even with the clouds around. Inland areas make it into the low 50s. A northeast wind keeps coastal spots in the mid and upper 40s.

Most of the day is dry. Showers move in throughout the evening and night on Tuesday.

Wednesday is not a washout, but you’ll want to take the rain gear. There will be spotty showers throughout the day, with patchy fog. Temperatures are in the low and mid 40s. The better chance for rain is after 10 PM Wednesday night. The showers continue overnight, and start pushing out between 6-9 AM.