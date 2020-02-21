Spring-Like Warm-Up This Weekend

This morning’s frigid start brought us back to reality…back to the winter season of single digits to teens for lows and even a few ocean-effect snow showers along the South Shore and the Cape.

We’re nearing the end of February, which means meteorological spring (begins March 1st and continue through the end of May) is right around the corner. Speaking of spring, this weekend’s warm-up will give us a glimpse.

Tonight, it will be another cold one under mostly clear skies and lows into the teens to low 20s. A few spots could dip into the single digits again into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures rebound into the mid 40s Saturday afternoon under mainly sun-filled skies. It will be breezy at times, otherwise no complaints for your outdoor plans on a late February weekend. Sunday features even warmer conditions with highs into the low 50s, but may be a touch colder Sunday at the Cape due to an onshore breeze.

If you’re heading up north for the slopes, great conditions for your skiing, snowboarding or tubing plans.

The spring-like warmth sticks around into the start of the next work week with Monday even warmer than Sunday. We slide back into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers by Tuesday evening, as our quiet weather pattern shifts to a more unsettled one from Tuesday through Thursday.