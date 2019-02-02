Spring-Like Weather in Southern New England

Super Bowl Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny and dry. Temperatures start in the upper teens and 20s and then jump into the low 40s in the afternoon.

It will be mild in the upper 50s on Sunday in Atlanta, and there is a chance for showers early in the day. Monday will be partly sunny and warm in the low 60s.

The mild air in Atalanta moves into Southern New England by Monday. Highs reach into the mid 50s.

It will be cloudy and warm on Tuesday with highs about 20 degrees above average.

We go back to reality on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

A system moves into the region Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. This gives us the chance to see ice Thursday morning, but as temperatures rise, it looks to turn into all rain.

Rain showers are likely Friday. Some areas northwest of 495 could stay at or below freezing, and could initially see some ice in the morning.