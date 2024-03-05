Spring in New England… clouds and rain. We’re certainly kicking off March in a not-so-fine fashion with a gloomy, gross day today and another rainstorm on the way Wednesday night through Thursday.

So if you’re keeping track, that’s a storm last Saturday, another one today, one Wednesday night into Thursday…. and another one lined up for Sunday… woof. If there’s one bright spot mixed in here, it’s that in between today’s rain and tomorrow evening’s rain, we have a very nice, spring-like Wednesday on tap! Temperatures will climb all night long, so while we’re in the low 40s this evening, by tomorrow morning we’ll be in the upper 40s! And it’s a steady climb into tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will head to near 60° for most, with southerly winds cooling the Cape.

Our dry window is less than 24 hours so make the most of it! By tomorrow evening rain will be back in the region and unlike today’s low impact, more nuisance rain, the next storm is a juicy one with much higher impacts. Rain will be measured in inches and a flood watch has been posted for southern New England where street, river, and poor drainage flooding is likely.

The rain will get going around 5pm tomorrow and from there it rains through the night. The heaviest rain will be during the overnight hours but we’ll keep wet weather around all day long on Thursday, it just won’t be as heavy as it was overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

As I mentioned, we’ll catch another dry window Friday and Saturday with our next round of rain after midnight Saturday and continuing through much of Sunday.