Spring-Like With Scattered Showers Today, Drier Weekend Ahead

We started off on the mild side with temperatures into the 50s this morning and they are only expected to climb from there. High temperatures into the afternoon will stretch into the low to mid 60s.

This spring-like warm-up is just 5 days away from the official start of spring, but the warm-up also ushers in the threat for showers and rumbles of thunder into this evening. It will not be a washout by any means, but southeastern MA, the southern coast and the Cape are expected to see heavy downpours from 7PM to midnight. Gusty winds, quick moving heavy downpours are expected with these.

Temperatures slip back into the low 40s by Saturday morning as a cold front sweeps those showers (along with the spring-like warm-up) out of here for the weekend.

High temperatures will reach 50°, but with the shift in wind direction to out of the WNW, it will be a chilly breeze that will make it feel like it’s in the 40s for most of the day.

For your St. Patrick’s Day plans, it will be dry under mostly sunny skies, but it will be seasonably cool with highs into the low 40s.

A passing sprinkle or flurry is possible Monday, otherwise dry and cool through Tuesday. The first day of spring brings a slight warm-up into the mid to upper 40s, and that warm-up continues into Thursday, with a slight chance for afternoon showers developing.