We started off with hints of sun this morning, but the clouds backed their way in today and those overcast skies will be with us through Saturday. With the overcast skies comes rain, some days wetter than others, with a spring nor’easter set to hit on Thursday.

Tomorrow is a cloudy day, a cooler day, and a damp day. We don’t have any real rain on the way for Wednesday outside of some patchy drizzle, especially along the coastline. Thursday brings a soaking rain, at times heavy rain, a cold rain, and a wind driven rain. Did I hit all the adjectives?

The bulk of the storm will be here on Thursday, and basically all day. Thursday morning will start off as showers but by mid morning it turns to a steady rain and eventually a heavy rain. We’ll keep the steady rain until midnight at which point it will SLOWLY start to taper off to showers. The chance of showers will be with us through Friday and Saturday, but each day looking a little better than the next. When all is said and done, most towns will pick up 1-2″ of rain. The only day with a heavy, soaking rain is Thursday with on and off showers for Friday and Saturday.

Of course a nor’easter is defined more about the wind than anything else. A nor’easter needs to bring a strong northeast wind and this one will do that. While the breeze will be in play for the next several days, again, Thursday is the only day with the strong, potentially damaging wind. Most towns should see gusts 30-45 mph, but the coast could see gusts over 50 mph. We’ll be able to get into a lot finer details tomorrow. The wind will pick up in the morning and peak in the afternoon and evening along with the heaviest rain.

The east-northeast direction also means we’ll have to watch the potential for coastal flooding on the eastern coast of Massachusetts. Thankfully, tides are not astronomically high which will keep the worst of any coast flooding threats away. However, we could see minor coastal flooding a few hours around high tide on Thursday for the eastern coast of Massachusetts and Nantucket especially. High tides on Thursday are at 7:15 am and 7:45 pm.