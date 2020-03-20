Spring Now, Snow Later

Scattered showers this morning hold temps down near 40 for a while, but temps slowly rise to near 60 by the early afternoon, and then spike to near 70 late this afternoon. While a few isolated showers are still possible mid morning to mid afternoon, there will also be some dry hours in the mix with breaks of afternoon sun. Our attention mid to late afternoon will shift to a few scattered strong thunderstorms across the western half of New England that move in from 4-8pm, from west to east. The main threat with these storms will be lightning, downpours and gusty winds.

The areas most prone to damaging with gusts with isolated severe storms will be in areas highlighted in dark green below, especially across the CT River Valley, back into the Hudson Valley.

While temperatures spike today, they drop over the weekend. Sunshine does return, so if you’re looking to take that walk, hike, or spent some time outside and get some fresh air, the weather will work out fine. Pollen counts go up too.

Chilly enough air builds in to support snow for some late Monday into Monday night. The highest risk of accumulating snow is away from the coast. Certainly something to keep an eye on.