I guess we can technically still call this weather today and the next couple of day a spring preview since spring doesn’t officially begin until next week. One week from today, Tuesday, March 19th marks the start of spring, but not until 11:06pm. So while spring begins the 19th, the first full and real day of spring is the 20th.

Spring not only marks the point where our days become longer than the nights, but it’s also the day where we gain daylight at the fastest rate. While the single day with the most daylight gain is the first day of spring, every day in March does pretty good, gaining at least 2 minutes and 50 seconds each day!

Our spring like preview from today rolls on with even warmer temperatures tomorrow… for some of us. We’ll lose the breeze the next couple of days, which for those of us on the coast line means sea breeze season! Inland spots will spend the next two days close to 60°, if not in the 60s, with much cooler numbers on the water’s edge.

That spring preview ends Friday with temperatures falling back to the upper 40s, clouds, and rain inbound to close out the week.