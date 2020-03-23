Spring Snow Enroute For Some

Chilly air that filtered in over the weekend will set the stage for some snow to fall later today and tonight. The heaviest snow will fall near and northwest of 495, where a winter storm warning is in effect. Along the coast, including the city of Boston, this will be a mainly rain event, and a cold soaking rain at that.

Aside from a few snow showers/flurries through midday, the bulk of the precipitation advances in between 3-5pm and continues to increase in intensity this evening. The heaviest rain and snow falls between 6pm – 2am and the worst road conditions and travel weather will be during that time, especially across the interior.

The challenge with Spring storms is that the support for snow can be marginal, where surface temps run 32-34 degrees and air temps in the first 5,000 feet up are also close to freezing. In the higher terrain of Worcester County, it won’t be a problem staying mostly snow north of Worcester. Where the challenge comes in is across the lower elevations, near the 495 belt inside to I-95. If the precip intensity is high, the numbers below could be a bit underdone in those locations as more snow would be in the mix. Something to watch for this evening. The snow will be heavy and wet.

Regardless, the storm wraps up early tomorrow and highs head toward 50 in the afternoon.