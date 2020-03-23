Spring Snow Tonight, Mild Tomorrow

7Weather- A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) has been expanded to include areas between I-495 and 128. Snow has begun falling and will continue for the rest of the evening/night. Roads will become slick for towns under this advisory. Higher accumulations and poorer travel in the pink. These areas will see 4-7″ of snow.

TIMING:

Snow continues for areas northwest of I-95, and north of the Pike for the next few hours. In this time 2-4″ will accumulate for areas in the light blue color on the snow map. Worcester and up through Lawrence will see 2-4″, before the change to rain between 8-9 PM.

The rain line will gradually move north. It will continue to snow in northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire until midnight. This is where we will see the highest snow totals. Fitchburg likely gets 6-8″, and Nashua will be between 5-6″.

TUESDAY:

It gradually clears up on Tuesday, so we’re done with the rain/snow, but areas northwest are left with a sloppy mess.

On a positive note, the sun comes out in the afternoon and there will be some melting with temperatures reach near 50º by 5 PM.