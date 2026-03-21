It’s the first full day of spring! It will feel springier today, with temperatures starting out in the 40s, and topping our in the upper 40s and low 50s– not bad for this time of year!

On top of that, these stubborn morning clouds finally get a move on, leaving us with sunshine by the afternoon. It’ll be breezy (gusts in the 20s), but a really nice day to get outside.

Overnight, temperatures will be seasonable in the low to mid 30s, and clouds increase. Those clouds are out ahead of the next storm. Brace yourselves: not because this storm is massive, but because it’s messy.

We’ll start with a few showers, especially for the North Shore, late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon. From there, we keep the clouds around but stay dry for most of Sunday afternoon and evening.

Precipitation returns with showers, and eventually more rain close to midnight. From there, we’ll transition to a wintry mix and some snow showers as this storm tapers off mid-morning on Monday.

When it comes down to it, there are a few things about this storm that are still unsettled. What seems to be a “given” at this point is that there will be rain and a mushy mix of wintry precip, with the potential for some light accumulations (largely a slushy coating) along and north of route 2 especially. That said, stay with us as we track this slushy spring storm, considering these details could very well change as we head into tomorrow.

Once the storm is out of our hair, we tumble back into a short-lived cooler trend. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s. Tuesday, while mostly sunny, will be in the mid 40s (a few degrees below average). Temperatures will climb back to the upper 40s on Wednesday with more clouds around. We may see a spotty shower on Wednesday as well, though most of the day stays dry.