Spring Struggles

Welcome to May! So all those April showers are going to bring us tons of May flowers now, right? We’ll, at least the grass is green too!

While we may be ready to turn the page weather-wise and get in some drier stretches of weather in here with milder air, it’ll be a struggle to do so over the next few days. While we only catch an occasional shower/sprinkle today with highs in the mid to upper 50s, we’ll catch batches of showers and drizzle that’ll be in and out Thursday and Friday with tons of clouds and a chilly onshore wind that hold temps in the mid to upper 40s! A far cry from early May averages, but then again, it’s just that, an average. Anything goes this time of year from the 40s to near 90. We’ll just be stuck on the lower end of the range through the end of the week.

By the end of May, we average 71 with over 15 hours between sunrise and sunset.

While we’re stuck in the 40s tomorrow afternoon, check out the temps in New Jersey! Temps there will warm into the 80s. Often this time of year, there can be a huge range from eastern New England to New York City or Philly, tomorrow will be one of those days. So close, yet so far away!

We’ll catch a some improvements Saturday after a few morning showers. Temps warm into the 60s. Sunday may bring in more rain if an area of low pressure tracks close enough. If that’s the case, temps will stay in the 50s. Monday and Tuesday of next week look better.

