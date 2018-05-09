Spring Stunner Again

What a Spring day we had for ourselves yesterday as temps rose into the 70s inland, and we had all that sunshine in the afternoon. Despite it being cooler at the coast, it was still pleasant once the fog did burn off. Today, we do it all over again, although the areas of fog seem to be confined to Southeast Mass this morning, where a dense fog advisory is in place until 9am.

Temps this afternoon warm into the mid to upper 70s under a sunny sky away from the coast and will hold near 60 along the coast. Fog is slowest to break at the shorelines of Buzzards Bay and the Cape and Islands.



The forecast is for rain-free skies through the day as we’re sandwiched between two areas of low pressure, although, by tonight, a few showers may find their way onto the Cape and Islands. Coastal clouds and fog is likely tonight too.



Highs tomorrow will once again be 70+ for many folks, including Boston by mid to late afternoon as the sea breeze kicks out and a south wind kicks in. It’ll be dry tomorrow, through the afternoon, although a few spot showers work in tomorrow evening.



The best chance of widespread showers appears to be on Saturday, but the hope is, that front will be far enough south to dry us out on Sunday for all those taking mom out.

