That makes two weekends in a row now that we’ve enjoyed a “weekend warm-up.” If you liked the temps today – we’ll do it again tomorrow! If you are one of those that prefers “winter to be a little more winter-y,” don’t worry – there’s a chance of snow in the forecast very soon… More on that in a bit… but first, a look at today’s highs:

As I mentioned, we’ll do it again tomorrow – but that’s it as far as this “spring tease” goes. It’s back to normal on Monday and back to winter for Tuesday, with a chance of snow in the forecast.

First things first, a cold front will track through tomorrow morning bringing some wet weather with it. It’s just some light rain showers, and mainly focused on the morning hours – however, we’ll keep the clouds around with us throughout the day. Despite the cold front, highs will still be in the upper 40s and around 50°. Now, that front that moves through doesn’t move too far off-shore, and where it stalls has us keeping a close eye on the Mon-Tues time-frame.

A coastal low will develop and ride along that front, bringing us a chance of snow. However – the track is still TBD. Today it’s been trending farther offshore – which could mean NO snow for us… but there have been many model runs that suggest SOME snow on the way. It’s certainly NOT a blockbuster storm, but it does need to be watched closely. I’m going with a very preliminary look at possible snow totals for Tuesday, with 2-4 for SE Mass, Cape and islands… and a C-2″ possible Norfolk County line, points N & W. Then again, it’s still possible that we don’t need a snow map for this one at all… Also, the other thing that needs to be monitored during this time-frame is the potential for some minor coastal flooding. There will be high astronomical tides due to our full moon on Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted.

Meantime, did you catch Chris Lambert’s awesome blog this morning, looking back on this day 3 years ago? #neverforget. Here’s a link in case you missed it. You may recall that three years ago today was the start of our infamous “snow blitz” which ended with record breaking seasonal snowfall.

Hey! Friday is Groundhog Day! As you can see in the 7on7 Forecast at the top of this blog, it’s looking unlikely that Ms. G (the Massachusetts State Groundhog) will see her shadow up at Drumlin Farm (too cloudy). However – even if that is the case, it doesn’t look like an early spring is in the forecast. For a couple of weeks now, we’ve been seeing indications that a cold and active pattern will set up by the middle of February and stay… how long? All I’m saying is, if we learned anything from three years ago today, you can never, ever count out winter here in New England. :c) – Breezy