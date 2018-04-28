Spring Time Warmth, Then A Brief Cooldown

Happy Saturday folks!

Today certainly started off a bit damp with lots of clouds and fog around but we’ll make a great rebound by this afternoon with sunshine returning and temps topping out in the lower 70’s inland and mid 60’s along the coast, thanks to a sea breeze.

A slow moving upper level system currently over the eastern Great Lakes will track eastward and arrive in New England tonight and take residence with us both Sunday and Monday bringing cooler conditions with lots of clouds as well as the risk for showers from time to time. A rumble of thunder not out of the question Sunday afternoon as the air aloft will be much cooler than the surface. Also, watch for some patchy fog & drizzle developing late tonight & early Sunday morning. Not expecting tomorrow to be a washout but do keep an umbrella on hand throughout Sunday as well as a light jacket as temps struggle to reach the upper 50’s.

In a nutshell, the last weekend of April featuring temps in the 70’s today with sunshine…cooler temps Sunday with some “April” showers around…and we all know what those bring!

Next week starts off cool and a bit unsettled Monday but we are expecting to see “Summer” like warmth surge into New England by the middle to end of the work week with temps in the 80’s! No playing hookie!

Have a great Saturday and go Celtics, Bruins, & Sox!

~David

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)