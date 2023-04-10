It was a beautiful spring day across southern New England today but we’re about to leave spring behind us and jump feet first into summer-like weather by the end of the week. Highs today were in the 60s for most of us under clear blue skies. We managed to squeak out 60° in Boston before the sea breeze kicked in late this afternoon. Tomorrow we’ll have a strong enough wind to knock the sea breeze out and send most towns to the 70s. With a southwest breeze, that will cool the Cape and keep temperatures in the 60s there. You’ll also notice more clouds tomorrow but not enough to impact how nice of a day it’ll be.

And where do we go from there? Only up! Temperatures will return to the 80s by the end of the week! Now Boston and the coast will be touch and go with hitting 80° those days with a sea breeze that could play spoiler but either way it’s bound to be a summer like feel for Thursday and Friday.

Record will be close, especially on Friday. Below are the records as they stand right now for both Boston and Worcester. Records are higher for both cities on Thursday and Thursday is the cooler day for us. Vice versa, records are lower on Friday and that looks to be our warmer day. So it’s more likely we’ll see record breaking weather Friday than Thursday.

The talk of 70s tomorrow is totally in the realm of reality for April in southern New England. In fact, we average our first 70° on April 2nd in Boston. So based on that, we’re about a week past due. However, 80° is a different story. We don’t average our first 80° day for Boston until early May.

And just to make us appreciate our nice weather this week even more, I looked back at our past couple Aprils and they were… less than ideal to say the least.

-April is our 2nd windiest month on average in southern New England, but even that said, April 2022 was the windiest we had since April of 1982!

-April 2021 was about the snow! On April 16th, Worcester picked up 6.8″ of snow. Boston recorded 0.1″.

-April 2020 was cold, a far cry from this summer-like week we have on tap. April 2020 was the coldest April we had since 1965.

-And finally April 2019 was about the rain. In fact, it was record setting rain. Boston set the record for number of days that recorded rain in the month. And that’s not just the record for rainy days in April. In 2019, April recorded rain on more days in the month than any other month on record for Boston. Yikes!