Spring Weather Sunday, Cool Start to Week

7Weather- From snow showers Saturday morning to highs close to 60º on Sunday.

TONIGHT:

Skies are clear tonight and it will be breezy with winds at 10-15 mph, occasionally gusting to 30 mph.

Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will be a nice day! Highs will be about 10 degrees above average, with some spots making it to 60º.

The morning will be chilly in the 30s, but we quickly rebound into the 50s by 1 PM.

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the first part of the day, and then clouds increase late in the afternoon.

MONDAY:

A cold front moves through the region on Monday, dropping temperatures into the mid 40s.

Monday morning will likely be cloudy, with spotty showers as the front moves through.

It moves out quickly and it will be sunny by the afternoon with highs between 41-48º.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is the coolest day on the 7-day forecast. It will be sunny but highs will be below average in the upper 30s and low 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Wednesday will also have plenty of sunshine and highs reach into the mid 40s.

We go up from there! Thursday has mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures in the mid 50s.

Friday and Saturday will have periods of sun and clouds with highs 10-15º above average, in the low 60s.