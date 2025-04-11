I’d like to speak to the manager please… this is supposed to be Spring! Ha, welcome to “Spring” in New England, where anything goes, including lingering winter weather, trying to overstay it’s welcome.

While the roads this morning are wet, the flakes have been flying for many towns and cities, throwing down a coating – 1″ of snow on the cold surfaces like the grass, the patio furniture and car tops.



Scattered rain and snow showers this morning do taper off by midday, and we’ll generally have a cloudy afternoon with temps drifting back up into the mid 40s.

More rain and snow move in tonight with the best chance of wet snow in the higher terrain of Worcester County, and back into the Berkshires. With that said, lower terrain north and wet of Boston could see some wet snow mixed in too, but accumulations will be limited there. In the higher terrain, 1-3″ of wet snow is possible, mainly on non-paved surfaces.



The wet snow and rain Saturday morning tapers to afternoon drizzle as a cold, gusty northeasterly breeze prevails. Another area of low pressure keeps the gusty northeast to north breeze going Sunday, with another round of rain possible. Sunday’s rain looks steadiest near and east of I-95.

Monday offers some much nicer weather, in the 60s inland, 50 at the coast, as sunshine returns.