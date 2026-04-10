A bit of a leftover chill is in the air early this morning, but temps are set to bounce back and bounce back quickly today. Under a mostly sunny sky, temps rise up into the mid 60s to low 70s for most. Along the south coast, it’ll be cooler, 50-55 as a busy southwesterly wind develops.

Temps hold near 50 tonight as we track a few showers moving through between midnight and 6am. After that, we clear out for the rest of the weekend. Temps Saturday run near 60, then upper 50s on Sunday. Sunday will be cooler at the coast. Overall, it’ll be a solid weekend forecast.

Temps warm next week again with highs near 70 Monday and then we’ll be well into the 70s on Tuesday. While we track an occasional batch of isolated/scattered showers/storm, rainfall looks limited.