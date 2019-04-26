Sprinkles Saturday, Showers Likely Sunday

7Weather- A round of rain moves in tonight, and then a spotty shower is possible Saturday afternoon. The unsettled weather pattern continues with showers on Sunday.

TONIGHT:

Another round of rain moves in tonight with scattered, heavy downpours.

There will be patchy drizzle for first pitch tonight with cool temps in the low 50s. By 8-9 PM, expect showers at the game with periods of heavy rain.

By 10 PM, most areas will be seeing rain. A warm front allows temps to jump into the mid 50s.

SATURDAY:

We start the day in the upper 40s and low 50s with a cool breeze on Saturday. There could also be a few peeks of sun in the morning.

Saturday will not be a washout, with just a spot shower here and there throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s.

We clear up a bit by sunset, the rain chance goes away, and we fall into the mid and upper 40s in the evening.

SUNDAY:

Yes — more rain on Sunday. We are not expecting heavy downpours, but it there will be light rain most of the day.

Showers start after 10 AM and they continue on and off through the evening. It is a cool day with morning temperatures in the mid 40s, and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

7-DAY:

Rain, rain, go away!

Most of Monday is dry with rain moving in overnight. Highs reach into the upper 50s

Another round of showers is likely on Tuesday with temps in the low 50s. Most of the rain looks to move in throughout the first part of the day.

Wednesday is partly sunny with temps close 60º, and then the wet weather continues on Thursday.