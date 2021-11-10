Wow! What a day we had yesterday as many locations saw temperatures jump up to near 70 degrees in the afternoon. In the wake of the milder air yesterday, it’s still mild this morning, however we do have lots of clouds and even a few sprinkles/light showers running through. The best chance to see a few drops will be near and north of the Mass Pike and mainly before 9am.



We’ll get back some sunshine late this morning and hold onto it this afternoon as temps bounce back up to near 60.



Veterans day looks good overall. Seasonable, mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.



Friday, more rain moves in by mid morning and continues through most of the afternoon. While it’s a fairly quick moving system, 6-8hours of gusty winds and rain, it will pack a bit of a punch with gusts 30-40mph and 0.5-1.5″ of rain. Factor in some leaf clogged drains and localized downpours, pockets of street flooding is possible where those heavier batches of rain line up.







The weekend looks fairly quiet with just a few spot showers late Saturday/Saturday evening.