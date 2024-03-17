Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We have a few showers, and it’ll be breezy. The best chance for rain is this morning. By midday, we’ll have some sun and clouds. This afternoon, there will be leftover spotty showers, and the wind will be gusty.

Here’s what radar could look like throughout the day.

Temperatures are mild start to finish. All the overnight cloud cover has kept our low temperatures in the 40s. Some sun will help to boost our temperatures into the 50s this afternoon.

Just for fun- some St. Patrick’s Day weather extremes!

Overnight, we’ll clear out the clouds. It’ll be chilly tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the 30s. Tomorrow will feel cooler compared to today. Highs will be in the 40s with a breezy northwest wind. We’ll see increasing cloud cover through the day.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black