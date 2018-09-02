Starting September Feeling Like July

After a cooler and comfortable Saturday, Sunday was a return of summer with temperatures in the 80s. However we don’t stop climbing. We start the first week of September on the toasty side. Another heat advisory has been issued for the entire area, with the exception of coastal communities, for heat indices in the upper 90s both Monday and Tuesday.

And while September is starting hot, it’s no secret the summer as a whole was hot. In fact, looking back at meteorological summer (June-August, used for statistical reasons), June was pretty on par with the averages, however July ended up to be the hottest July in recorded history and August was THE hottest August in recorded history! Add everything together over the three months and we ended up with the third hottest summer on record — our hottest day coming at the end of August where we hit a toasty 98°.

As the heat builds over the next few days, so does the humidity, and it’s sticking around for a while. Dew points will climb to near 70 (pretty tropical) Monday and stay there through Thursday. When you combine that with the 90+ degree temperatures Monday and Tuesday, it will feel 95-100, hence the heat advisory.

A little further from home, the Tropics requiring some attention this weekend. What once was “Potential Tropical Cyclone Six” yesterday has now become Tropical Storm Florence. The forecast for the next five days is to remain a Tropical Storm and avoid any contact with land. However as it moves north, we’ll keep tabs on it. Models tend to keep her over the ocean as it moves north. Closer to the US mainland is “Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven” which is expected to become Tropical Storm Gordon in the next few days. That forecast is to also remain a Tropical Storm as it moves through the Gulf and eventually making landfall in Louisiana/Mississippi.