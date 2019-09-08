Starting the Week in the 70s

7Weather- We start the week in the 70s, and then it warms up a bit on Wednesday.

MONDAY:

Some towns in southern New Hampshire and Worcester County will start the day in the upper 40s. The rest of us will be in the 50s.

The kids will need the light jacket for the bus stop, but not so much for recess with temps in the upper 60s.

The ride home has sunshine and it will be in the 70s.

It will be a GREAT night to head to Fenway Monday night. The game starts mostly clear with temps in the mid 60s, and it stays in the 60s the rest of the game.

Tuesday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. A warm front lifts through the region, allowing us to jump into the 80s on Wednesday.

A cold front moves through late in the day, giving us a chance for a few storms.

LONG TERM:

It’s looking warm…beyond 7 days. Long range models are in agreement that next week (Sep 15-20) will feature temperatures above average.