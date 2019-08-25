Starting the Week in the 70s

7Weather- The week starts with low humidity and highs in the 70s. It will feel a bit muggy mid-week, and we warm up a bit.

MONDAY:

Like Sunday, the day starts with extra clouds along the coast. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 50s as you walk out the door in the morning.

Areas along the coast clear up mid-morning, and will reach close to 70º. Highs inland will be in the mid 70s.

We drop into the 60s as we get closer to sunset.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is another dry day with pretty nice weather. The coast will be in the low 70s, and areas inland make it into the mid and upper 70s.

The day starts sunny, and then the afternoon is partly sunny.

MID-WEEK:

A cold front approaches from the west on Wednesday, and a tropical disturbance will be south of us.

It will feel a bit muggy, and most of the rain holds off until Wednesday evening/night. A few showers likely linger into Thursday morning.

The tropical disturbance will be well offshore Wednesday night through Thursday.

We will see minor impacts Wed-Fri along our coast. Expect rough surf and the potential for dangerous rip currents.