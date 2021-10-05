Another round of moderate to heavy rain moved through overnight but that has pushed out over the water, leaving sprinkles and drizzle behind for much of the morning hours today. Going back to Sunday afternoon, many towns have received 1-3″ of rain! Fitchburg, I know you’ve seen more than an inch but that’s what the airport says. Most towns around you… Sterling, Shirley, Westminster were all over 2.5″ of rain.

Much like yesterday, with the cloudy skies, drizzle and on-shore northeast wind, temperatures hardly budged. We’re starting off this morning in the lower 50s and we’ll likely only make the upper 50s to MAYBE 60 this afternoon. The nice part about today is although it will be very gray, there isn’t any rain to talk about as we start the drying trend.

So good news is no rain gear needed at Fenway tonight! Clouds will diminish during the game. While you won’t need the rain gear, you’ll still want a layer with game temperatures in the 50s.

Sunshine finally returns on Wednesday and will give us a bright end to the work week!