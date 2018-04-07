Stayin’ Cool… For Now

My husband and I were out and about today and I said to him, “It’s funny how 40s can feel so good – even though I’m still wearing my winter coat in April – at least the sun is out!” It’s all relative, I guess. Even though temps were once again below normal for this time of year, at least it wasn’t snowing! We’ll take those small victories when we can get them.

Tomorrow afternoon is much like today; cool and a bit breezy with partly cloudy skies – for most of us. The one exception will be for Nantucket, were some wet snow may plague the morning hours. Temps will be above freezing on Nantucket, and it’s a relatively short period of snow (2-4 hrs) – so it will be hard to accumulate. A slushy coating to 1″ is possible on grassy surfaces, but it’s out of here by mid-morning. The outer Cape may also see some flakes, but snow is not likely to last long enough to accumulate there. We’ll all start the day with clouds, and then break out the warming sunshine for the afternoon once again. What a difference that spring sunshine makes! It’s stronger and has more warming power! If you can dodge the breeze and just soak in the rays, it feels pretty nice out there.

But the BIG question that’s still coming at me from every stranger on the street or social media is “When can we expect a warm-up?!” Well, it might not be the “warm-up” most of you have in mind, but I’ll take “normal” for now. We’ll get more seasonable temps in here by the middle of the week, and it looks like we’ll hold onto the 50s once we get there. Spring IS on the way! I promise!

Have a nice weekend. – Breezy