A quiet but chilly pattern is in the forecast the next few days as a dip in the jet stream moves over the Northeast.

Temperatures on Monday will be similar to Sunday, but with less wind. Expect highs for most in the mid to upper 30s.

After a Canadian high passes through the region Tuesday, conditions start to warm back up by the end of the week.

We’re also tracking a weather system for Friday that may bring a wintry mix to the area, so check back in for updates.